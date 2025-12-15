Telangana Tragedy, Youth Dies in Lorry–Bike Collision, Driver Absconds
A young man died on the spot in a tragic road accident at Ankireddypalli crossroads under Keesara police station limits in Medchal district. The lorry driver fled the scene after the collision. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
A gruesome road accident was reported under the limits of Keesara Police Station in Medchal district, where a young man lost his life due to the alleged negligence of a lorry driver.
Table of Contents
The incident took place at Ankireddypalli crossroads, creating panic among locals and raising concerns over road safety in the area.
Bike Collides With Lorry, Rider Dies on the Spot
According to police, a bike collided with a lorry at the crossroads, resulting in a severe impact. The biker, identified as Sai Reddy, suffered critical injuries and died on the spot.
Eyewitnesses said the accident happened suddenly, leaving no time for the rider to escape.
Also Read: Panic Grips Hyderabad After Brutal Murder in Tolichowki’s Paramount Colony
Victim Identified as Sai Prasad From Rangapuram Village
The deceased has been identified as Sai Prasad, a resident of Rangapuram village in Bommalaramaram mandal. He was running a battery shop in Sainikpuri and was returning home from work at the time of the accident.
Family members said he followed the same routine every day and met with the fatal accident while heading home from his shop.
Lorry Driver Flees Scene After Accident
After the accident, the lorry driver reportedly fled the scene, triggering anger and shock among local residents. Police have launched efforts to identify and trace the absconding driver.
Police Register Case, Investigation Underway
Upon receiving information, Keesara police rushed to the spot, registered a case, and began an investigation. Police are examining:
- The role of driver negligence
- CCTV footage from nearby areas
- Witness statements to trace the lorry driver
Officials assured that strict action will be taken once the accused is identified.
Rising Concern Over Road Safety
The incident has once again highlighted the increasing number of fatal road accidents due to reckless and negligent driving in Medchal district. Residents have urged authorities to strengthen traffic enforcement, especially at busy junctions.
Follow Munsif24x7 for more updates.