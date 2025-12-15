Telangana Tragedy, Youth Dies in Lorry–Bike Collision, Driver Absconds

A gruesome road accident was reported under the limits of Keesara Police Station in Medchal district, where a young man lost his life due to the alleged negligence of a lorry driver.

The incident took place at Ankireddypalli crossroads, creating panic among locals and raising concerns over road safety in the area.

Bike Collides With Lorry, Rider Dies on the Spot

According to police, a bike collided with a lorry at the crossroads, resulting in a severe impact. The biker, identified as Sai Reddy, suffered critical injuries and died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses said the accident happened suddenly, leaving no time for the rider to escape.

Victim Identified as Sai Prasad From Rangapuram Village

The deceased has been identified as Sai Prasad, a resident of Rangapuram village in Bommalaramaram mandal. He was running a battery shop in Sainikpuri and was returning home from work at the time of the accident.

Family members said he followed the same routine every day and met with the fatal accident while heading home from his shop.

Lorry Driver Flees Scene After Accident

After the accident, the lorry driver reportedly fled the scene, triggering anger and shock among local residents. Police have launched efforts to identify and trace the absconding driver.

Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

Upon receiving information, Keesara police rushed to the spot, registered a case, and began an investigation. Police are examining:

The role of driver negligence

CCTV footage from nearby areas

from nearby areas Witness statements to trace the lorry driver

Officials assured that strict action will be taken once the accused is identified.

Rising Concern Over Road Safety

The incident has once again highlighted the increasing number of fatal road accidents due to reckless and negligent driving in Medchal district. Residents have urged authorities to strengthen traffic enforcement, especially at busy junctions.

