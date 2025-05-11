Youth Found Dead Outside Hyderabad Liquor Shop Sparks Protest

Hyderabad: A wave of tension gripped the Asif Nagar area of Hyderabad late Saturday night after a young man was found dead under suspicious circumstances outside a local liquor store. The incident triggered protests from local residents who demanded immediate action and the closure of the shop.

Youth Identified as Jameel from Tappa Chabutra

The deceased has been identified as Jameel, a resident of Jhara, Tappa Chabutra. According to eyewitnesses and locals, he had entered the liquor shop in Asif Nagar shortly before his body was discovered lying outside the premises.

Allegations of Mishandling and Cover-Up

Protesters alleged that Jameel’s death occurred inside the liquor shop’s permit room, a private area typically restricted to customers. They further accused the shop owner of dumping the body outside to make it appear as if the death occurred on the street.

The circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear, prompting residents to suspect foul play and mishandling of the situation by the shop’s staff.

Locals Demand Closure of Liquor Shop

Enraged by the incident, locals staged a protest in front of the liquor store demanding its immediate shutdown. Slogans were raised, and several people gathered outside the shop, alleging negligence and calling for a thorough investigation.

Police Assure Investigation, Protest Calms

The Asif Nagar Police arrived at the scene and assured protestors that a full investigation into the incident would be conducted. Officials confirmed that they are reviewing CCTV footage and will interrogate the liquor shop owner and staff.

The protest was eventually called off after the police promised transparency in the inquiry and strict action if any wrongdoing is found.

Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case of suspicious death and have sent the body for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. The results are expected to clarify whether the death was due to natural causes, alcohol-related issues, or involved external factors.