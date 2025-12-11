Youth, Inclusion, and Empowerment Drive Day 2 of Telangana Rising Summit



Hyderabad: The Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 entered its second day with a compelling discussion under the theme “Telangana Rising: Empowering All, Growing Together.” The panel focused on key areas shaping the state’s social landscape, including women’s welfare, mental health, child protection, and inclusive community development.

The session drew an impressive turnout, with nearly 3,000 students and 1,000 members of the public attending. Their enthusiastic engagement underscored the growing interest among young citizens in issues of social justice and empowerment.

Also Read: HPL 2025 Grand Finale tomorrow with All Stars vs Credicon Mavericks clashing for the title

Distinguished Panelists

Divya Devarajan, IAS

Dr. Sunita Krishnan , Founder, Prajwala

, Founder, Prajwala Dr. Geeta Challa , Adolescent Psychologist & Founder, Manojagruthi

, Adolescent Psychologist & Founder, Manojagruthi Jwala Gutta , Indian Badminton Player

, Indian Badminton Player David Raj, Child Protection Consultant, UNICEF

The speakers delivered impactful insights on women’s safety, child rights, mental well-being, sports as a tool for empowerment, and the importance of community-driven support mechanisms. Emphasizing shared responsibility, they highlighted how inclusive development remains central to Telangana’s growth story.

Students in particular found the session inspiring, as speakers shared powerful real-life experiences—ranging from grassroots activism and psychological well-being to international child protection initiatives. Many attendees expressed renewed motivation to contribute to social change and leadership within their communities.

In the afternoon, the summit shifted into a vibrant cultural showcase, featuring three performances that celebrated Telangana’s artistic and cultural heritage. With nearly 4,000 attendees enjoying the festivities, the segment emerged as one of the day’s most spirited highlights.

The combination of insightful discussions and rich cultural displays further advanced the summit’s mission—to inspire, educate, and unite the youth and communities of Telangana on a global platform.