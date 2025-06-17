Hyderabad: 20-Year-Old Youth Critically Injured in Knife Attack in Kishan Bagh

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old youth named Zaheer was brutally attacked with a knife in the early hours of Monday in the Kishan Bagh area under the Bahadurpura Police Station limits. The incident has left the victim critically injured.

Knife Attack Shocks Kishan Bagh Residents

The violent assault took place in the Old City’s Kishan Bagh locality, creating panic among local residents. According to eyewitnesses, Zaheer was suddenly attacked by unidentified individuals who used a knife to inflict serious injuries.

Victim Shifted to Osmania Hospital in Critical Condition

Soon after the attack, locals rushed Zaheer to Osmania General Hospital. Medical staff confirmed that his condition remains critical, and he is currently undergoing intensive treatment.

Police Register Case; Personal Rivalry Suspected

Bahadurpura police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. Initial reports suggest that the attack may have been the result of an old enmity. Police are examining CCTV footage and speaking with locals to identify the culprits.

Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against those involved. The investigation is ongoing.