Drunken Brawl Turns Fatal in Narsingi; Youth Stabbed to Death by Friends

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Narsingi late on Monday night after a young man was brutally murdered by his own friends during a drunken quarrel. The incident took place near a double-bedroom apartment complex in Kokapet.

According to police, the victim, identified as Yadagiri, was drinking with his friends Afroz and Nawaz when an argument broke out between them over a trivial issue. The heated exchange quickly turned violent, and in a fit of rage, Afroz and Nawaz allegedly attacked Yadagiri with a knife, stabbing him multiple times.

Locals, alarmed by the screams and commotion, immediately alerted the police control room by dialing 100. A patrol team rushed to the spot and shifted the severely injured Yadagiri to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His body was later moved for post-mortem examination.

Narsingi police acted swiftly, taking Afroz and Nawaz into custody at the scene. Officials confirmed that the trio had been consuming alcohol together before the fight erupted. Cases have been registered against the accused under multiple sections, and further investigation is underway.

Police said they are probing whether any prior disputes triggered the attack or if it was purely a result of intoxication. Residents of the area expressed shock at the gruesome murder, which occurred in the middle of a residential locality.