Hyderabad

Old Rivalry Turns Deadly: Youth Stabbed to Death in Hyderabad

Eyewitnesses stated that both men had a history of animosity, and the tension took a deadly turn while drinking.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf4 September 2025 - 13:18
A youth was brutally murdered near Mask Mahal, under the Attapur police station limits in Rajendranagar of Rangareddy district. According to police, two old rivals got into a fight after consuming alcohol, during which one youth attacked the other with a knife. The victim died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Eyewitnesses stated that both men had a history of animosity, and the tension took a deadly turn while drinking. On receiving information, Attapur police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for postmortem.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Police suspect the murder resulted from old enmity combined with alcohol consumption.

