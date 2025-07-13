YouTube to Shut Down Trending Page from July 21: Here’s What’s Next

San Bruno, California: In a significant move, YouTube has announced it will shut down its long running “Trending” page starting July 21, 2025. Launched in 2015, the page was originally intended to highlight viral videos, breaking news, and top music releases across categories. However, changing user habits and evolving platform strategies have led to its planned discontinuation.

Why Is YouTube Removing the Trending Page?

YouTube cited shifts in viewing behavior and improvements in its recommendation algorithms as primary reasons for phasing out the Trending page. Over the years, users have increasingly come to rely on:

Home page suggestions

YouTube Shorts

Community posts

Search suggestions

These features offer a more personalized content discovery experience, reducing the reliance on a centralized Trending hub.

The Rise and Fall of the Trending Page

When introduced, the Trending page served as a main destination to find popular videos across genres, with content often selected based on high click-through rates and views. It became a useful tool for users to discover content that was gaining traction across the platform.

However, with YouTube’s powerful AI-driven algorithms and customized user feeds, its relevance began to decline. YouTube notes that most users now engage with trending content through automated recommendations on their home pages.

What Will Replace the Trending Page?

Instead of a single “Trending” page, YouTube will shift its focus toward:

YouTube Charts : Showcasing trending music, creators, and video content by region and category.

: Showcasing trending music, creators, and video content by region and category. Customized Recommendations : AI-driven suggestions tailored to individual user interests.

: AI-driven suggestions tailored to individual user interests. Inspiration Tab on YouTube Studio : A tool to help creators identify and act on emerging trends.

: A tool to help creators identify and act on emerging trends. New ‘Hype’ Feature: Designed to support emerging content creators by highlighting their content during trend spikes.

🧠 These new features aim to enhance content discovery and provide more opportunities for creators to be discovered organically.

How Will This Affect Users and Creators?

For everyday users, the change might go unnoticed, thanks to YouTube’s personalized experience already being central to the platform. However, for creators and analysts who relied on the Trending tab to track viral content, this shift signals a move towards decentralized discovery.

📈 Creators will now need to pay more attention to YouTube Studio tools and charts to understand trends and optimize their content strategy.

Final Thoughts

With the retirement of the Trending page on July 21, 2025, YouTube is embracing the next evolution of content recommendation and discovery. The platform aims to deliver a more intuitive, data-driven experience for both users and creators.

This decision aligns with YouTube’s broader goal of making the platform more responsive, relevant, and creator-friendly in an increasingly competitive digital video landscape.