YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Questioned by Guwahati Police Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, was questioned by the Guwahati Police Crime Branch on Friday in connection with the controversy surrounding his remarks on the show India’s Got Latent.

Interrogation at Crime Branch

Allahbadia, who arrived in Guwahati on Thursday night, appeared before the Crime Branch and was interrogated for over four hours. He was accompanied by his legal counsel.

Joint Commissioner Ankur Jain led the interrogation team and later informed the media that Allahbadia had cooperated fully and assured further assistance in the case.

“He reached the Crime Branch office around 12:30 pm, and questioning continued for more than four hours. He has assured cooperation and will return to Guwahati if needed,” Jain stated.

Also Read: Bizarre Incident: Woman Removes Clothes, Runs Through Flight – Viral Video!

More Individuals Under Investigation

Authorities revealed that four more individuals linked to the show are yet to be questioned. Three of them have reportedly emailed police, stating they are currently abroad. Fresh notices will be issued, and appropriate action will be taken if they fail to appear.

The owner of the location where the show was filmed has also been named in the FIR, along with five YouTubers.

Legal Action Against Allahbadia

Multiple cases have been filed across the country against Allahbadia over his controversial comments regarding parents and sex. Although the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest, it criticized his remarks as “vulgar” and called them a “shame to society.”

Earlier, on February 27, Guwahati Police had also questioned YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani regarding the same case. The Gauhati High Court had granted interim bail to Chanchlani on February 18.

Case Details

The case, registered on February 10, includes charges under:

Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS)

IT Act

Cinematograph Act

Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act

Apart from Allahbadia and Chanchlani, other YouTubers under investigation include comedians Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija.