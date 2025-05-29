YouTuber Sunny Yadav Arrested by NIA at Chennai Airport

Hyderabad: YouTuber and international biker Bhaiyya Sunny Yadav has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Chennai International Airport following his return from a controversial bike tour to Pakistan. The arrest is reportedly connected to his alleged involvement in betting app promotions and a case filed by the Suryapet district police.

Detained After Return from Pakistan

Sunny Yadav had recently completed a motorbike trip across the Wagah border into Pakistan, an event he proudly showcased on his social media platforms. However, this act has raised serious concerns among law enforcement agencies.

Upon his arrival in India via Chennai, the NIA took him into custody. Officials are currently investigating the details of his Pakistan tour, including the purpose of travel, interactions abroad, and any affiliations or financial transactions during his journey.

Betting App Case Filed in March 2024

Earlier this year, on March 5, a case was registered against Sunny Yadav at the Nuthankal Police Station in Suryapet district, Telangana, in connection with promoting illegal betting applications. A Lookout Circular (LOC) was subsequently issued to prevent him from fleeing the country.

During the initial investigation, police found that Yadav was residing abroad, and his location could not be traced for several weeks. The arrest comes as part of a broader crackdown on digital influencers promoting unlawful betting platforms.

Social Media Post Confirms Pakistan Trip

Sunny Yadav’s recent social media update about completing a bike tour in Pakistan sparked speculation and intensified the probe. Authorities suspect the trip may have violated certain international travel guidelines and are investigating any potential security implications.

What’s Next for Sunny Yadav?

While Sunny Yadav remains in custody, NIA officials are expected to interrogate him further regarding his foreign travel activities and financial connections linked to the betting case. Legal proceedings are underway, and further charges may be filed depending on the investigation’s outcome.