YouTuber Wife Allegedly Murders Husband with Lover After Being Caught Red-Handed

In a chilling incident reported from Bhiwani, Haryana, a 32-year-old YouTuber named Raveena has been arrested along with her lover, Suresh, for allegedly murdering her husband, Praveen. The incident came to light after CCTV footage captured the duo transporting the victim’s body on a motorcycle.

Caught in the Act, Then Killed

According to multiple reports, the murder took place on March 25 when Praveen reportedly caught Raveena and Suresh in a compromising position at their home. A heated argument broke out, after which Raveena and Suresh allegedly strangled Praveen using a dupatta.

Three days later, on March 28, Praveen’s decomposed body was discovered in a drain along Dinnod Road, about six kilometers from their home in Gujron ki Dhani, near the old bus stand area.

The Haryana Police tracked down CCTV footage showing Raveena and Suresh transporting Praveen’s body on a bike. Raveena was seen sitting pillion with her face covered, and the body was placed between her and Suresh, who was driving. In footage from two hours later, the pair were seen returning on the same bike — but the body was missing.

This footage helped the police establish a timeline and arrest both accused.

Affair Began on Instagram, Fueled by Content Creation

Reports suggest that Raveena, who had over 34,000 followers on Instagram, met Suresh on the platform about 18 months ago. Both were content creators and began collaborating on short video reels, despite objections from her husband. Suresh is also reportedly a YouTuber.

A Troubled Marriage

Raveena and Praveen had been married since 2017 and were parents to a six-year-old son. Sources indicate that the couple often fought over Praveen’s alleged alcohol addiction and Raveena’s social media activities.

Similar Shocking Case in Meerut

This murder closely follows another grisly case from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, where a woman named Muskan Rastogi, with her lover Sahil Shukla, allegedly killed her husband, chopped his body, and sealed it in a blue drum with cement. Muskan was recently found to be pregnant and is currently lodged in Meerut District Jail.