YS Jagan: ‘TDP’s Broken Promises Will Lead to Their Defeat in Upcoming Elections’

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently made sharp remarks against the current political landscape in Andhra Pradesh, accusing his political rival, TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, of undermining democracy and spreading fear in the state.

Jagan’s statements came during a meeting with local body representatives on Tuesday, where he also discussed the latest political developments.

YS Jagan’s Criticism of TDP’s Politics

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his strong disapproval of the political atmosphere under Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, calling it a “demonic rule.” He emphasized that politics should be fearless, and there should be no intimidation through cases or imprisonment. “Only with courage and determination can we do politics. Such is the kind of politics that Chandrababu is indulging in,” Jagan remarked.

Also Read: UPSC IFS 2024: Final Result PDF, Rank List, and Next Steps Explained

He specifically pointed out the ongoing political situations in various districts like Ramachandrapuram in Konaseema, Parvathipuram, and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, where the TDP is reportedly attempting to manipulate the political process. “Democracy is being destroyed in the local body by-elections,” Jagan added, accusing the TDP of attempting to grab power even in areas where they lack majority support.

YS Jagan Defends YSRCP’s Governance Record

Addressing the governance of his party, Jagan emphasized that the YSRCP’s rule has been marked by inclusive development and democratic practices. He referenced the local body elections, highlighting that his party ensured a fair and transparent election process, even when there was intense pressure from opposition forces. “We have provided good governance and solved the problems of many TDP members, showing that we work without discrimination,” Jagan stated.

He also pointed out the success of the “Gadapagadapaku” program, where YSRCP workers went door-to-door to implement party promises. “We have implemented 99% of our election promises, which is unprecedented in the history of Indian politics,” Jagan proudly declared, contrasting his party’s efforts with TDP’s failure to deliver on its commitments.

YS Jagan Calls Out TDP’s Broken Promises

YS Jagan further criticized Chandrababu Naidu’s unfulfilled promises, particularly on issues like health and welfare. He pointed out that TDP’s “Arogya Sri” health scheme had been crippled, with Rs. 3,600 crore pending, and essential health services had been reduced under Naidu’s leadership. Jagan accused Naidu of backstabbing the people by making promises during elections and then failing to fulfill them.

“Chandrababu promised more than what we provided, but now he cannot even go to every house and deliver on his promises. TDP is afraid to face the people and is only focused on backstabbing,” Jagan said, indicating that the public would soon reject the TDP government at the polls.

The Road Ahead for YSRCP

YS Jagan concluded by stating that the YSR Congress Party remains steadfast in its commitment to the people of Andhra Pradesh and will continue to fulfill its promises. “The TDP may try to manipulate and undermine democracy, but YSRCP is here to stay, and the people will stand with us in the upcoming elections,” he said confidently.