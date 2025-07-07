YS Sharmila Stages Protest in Kadapa Over Architecture University Issue, Tensions Erupt

YSR Kadapa District: Tension prevailed at the Architecture University in YSR Kadapa district after students and student unions launched a protest alleging that the university had begun courses without securing mandatory approval from the Council of Architecture (COA). The students claimed that although the courses have been completed, they have not yet received their COA-approved certificates, leaving their futures uncertain.

PCC Chief Sharmila Extends Support to Agitating Students

PCC Chief Y.S. Sharmila extended her support to the protesting students, expressing concern over the government’s negligence. “How can students step into the real world without valid COA certificates?” she questioned, demanding immediate action from the university. Sharmila warned that the movement would intensify if the university fails to resolve the issue promptly.

Also Read: Actress Sridevi of ‘Court’ Fame to Make Tamil Debut with Actor KJR’s Second Film

Jagan Government Under Fire for Unapproved Courses

The controversy has put the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh Government under scrutiny for allegedly initiating courses without obtaining necessary approvals. Students accused the government of playing with their careers by not ensuring proper compliance before admitting them into the architecture programs.

Attempt to Storm University Leads to Tension

Amid the protest, some students reportedly attempted to storm into the university premises, leading to mild tensions on the campus. Authorities managed to bring the situation under control, but the incident highlighted the frustration and anxiety faced by students over their academic future.

Students Demand Immediate COA Certificates

Protesters are now demanding that the university take swift action to secure COA certification and issue valid degree certificates. They emphasized that unless the issue is resolved soon, they will be forced to escalate their agitation further.