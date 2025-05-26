YSR Kadapa Renamed: Andhra Govt Sparks Political Row with New Order

In a significant political and administrative move, the Andhra Pradesh government has officially decided to rename YSR Kadapa district to simply Kadapa district. The decision marks a reversal of the 2010 renaming done in honor of the late Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Government Issues Official Orders

The state government has issued a Government Order (G.O.) authorizing the name change and has directed officials to release a Gazette Notification to formalize the update. This move follows a prior decision made by the Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet, which had discussed reverting to the original name for historical and administrative purposes.

Historical Background of the District Name

The district was originally known as Kadapa until 2010, when the then-Congress-led United Andhra Pradesh government renamed it “YSR Kadapa” to honor Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, the former Chief Minister and a native of the district. The name change was widely seen as a tribute to his legacy after his untimely death in a helicopter crash.

Political Shift Behind the Renaming

The current decision by the coalition government to drop “YSR” from the district’s name is being viewed as a politically sensitive move. It signals a shift from the previous government’s policies and appears to be an attempt to depoliticize district names that were associated with individual leaders.

Gazette Notification Soon

According to the G.O., the concerned authorities have been instructed to issue a Gazette Notification to make the name change legally binding. Once notified, all official documents, maps, and administrative records will be updated to reflect the district’s new name: Kadapa.

Reactions Expected from Political Circles

The decision is likely to stir political debate, especially from YSRCP and supporters of the late Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, who may view this as an erasure of his legacy. Political analysts suggest that this renaming could become a significant issue in upcoming political campaigns.