YSRCP Protests Removal of YSR’s Name from Visakhapatnam Cricket Stadium

Visakhapatnam: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) organized a large-scale protest on Thursday against the removal of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s name from the Visakhapatnam Cricket Stadium. The protest took place at the stadium in Madhurwada, led by former minister Gudivada Amarnath and other party workers.

YSRCP Condemns TDP-led Government’s Decision

Carrying party flags and chanting slogans, the YSRCP leaders and workers strongly condemned the actions of the TDP-led NDA government for removing Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s name from the stadium, which had been known as Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Stadium. Following recent renovations, the name “YSR” was conspicuously absent from the main arch and stadium building, sparking the protests.

Amarnath and other leaders accused the government of erasing the legacy of YSR systematically and demanded the restoration of the stadium’s original name. They warned that their protests would escalate if the government failed to reverse the decision.

Controversy Surrounding Stadium Renovations and IPL Matches

The controversy emerged when YSR’s name was found missing from the newly renovated stadium, which is slated to host Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on March 24 and 30. Security around the stadium was heightened ahead of the protest, with reports suggesting that some YSRCP leaders were placed under house arrest to prevent the demonstration.

YSR’s Legacy Under Attack, Claims YSRCP

YSRCP leaders, including Amarnath, have expressed concerns that the government is deliberately erasing the legacy of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. He questioned why YSR’s name invoked fear in the ruling coalition and whether renaming institutions could diminish his contributions to the state.

Amarnath also highlighted the government’s actions in removing YSR’s name from other notable structures, such as the YSR Health University, the YSR viewpoint at Sitakonda, and even the YSR district. He argued that while physical memorials and statues may be removed, YSR’s enduring legacy remains etched in the hearts of the people.

YSR’s Contributions to Andhra Pradesh

YSR’s tenure as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009 is remembered for significant reforms in education, healthcare, and welfare programs. His efforts to uplift the poor and his leadership continue to resonate with the people, making him an influential figure in the state’s history.

YSR’s son, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, continues to carry forward his father’s legacy through the YSR Congress Party. Despite the controversies surrounding the renaming of public institutions, YSR’s legacy remains deeply embedded in the cultural and political fabric of the state.

YSRCP Calls for Action to Restore YSR’s Legacy

The YSR Congress Party has vowed to continue its fight to ensure that YSR’s legacy is preserved, demanding the reversal of the stadium renaming. The issue has sparked widespread debate about the government’s attempts to alter the state’s history and erase the contributions of one of its most influential leaders.

