Yuva Telangana Kabaddi Championship 2025 Kicks Off with Thrilling Matches

The second match between Yadadri Yoddhas and Bhagyanagar Titans also brought fans to their feet, with photos from the thrilling encounter highlighting the intense spirit of the championship.

Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir30 August 2025 - 19:58
Hyderabad, Aug 30, 2025: The much-anticipated Yuva Telangana Kabaddi Championship for Men 2025 began on Friday, featuring eight teams divided into two groups. The tournament, running from August 30 to September 3, witnessed electrifying performances on its opening day.

Participating Teams

  • Group A: Kakatiya Knights, Basara Vidyuts, Yadadri Yoddhas, Bhagyanagar Titans
  • Group B: Bhadradi Braves, Jogulamba Lions, Ananthagiri Hawks, Satavahana Sainikas

Day 1 Results

Match 1:

  • Kakatiya Knights defeated Basara Vidyuts (Sky Blue T-shirt)
  • Half Time: 28–16 | Full Time: 45–26
  • Best Rider: Raghuvender Reddy | Best Defender: Sharandeep

Match 2:

  • Yadadri Yoddhas triumphed over Bhagyanagar Titans (Yellow T-shirt)
  • Half Time: 31–16 | Full Time: 41–37
  • Best Riders: Sai & Ganesh

Match 3:

  • Jogulamba Lions edged past Bhadradi Braves in a high-energy contest
  • Half Time: 23–19 | Full Time: 44–37
  • Best Rider (Jogulamba Lions): Raja Reddy
  • Best Rider (Bhadradi Braves): Hanmunthu

The tournament promises more excitement in the coming days as teams battle for supremacy in Telangana’s premier kabaddi event.

