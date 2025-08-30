Yuva Telangana Kabaddi Championship 2025 Kicks Off with Thrilling Matches

Hyderabad, Aug 30, 2025: The much-anticipated Yuva Telangana Kabaddi Championship for Men 2025 began on Friday, featuring eight teams divided into two groups. The tournament, running from August 30 to September 3, witnessed electrifying performances on its opening day.

Participating Teams

Group A: Kakatiya Knights, Basara Vidyuts, Yadadri Yoddhas, Bhagyanagar Titans

Kakatiya Knights, Basara Vidyuts, Yadadri Yoddhas, Bhagyanagar Titans Group B: Bhadradi Braves, Jogulamba Lions, Ananthagiri Hawks, Satavahana Sainikas

Day 1 Results

Match 1:

Kakatiya Knights defeated Basara Vidyuts (Sky Blue T-shirt)

defeated Half Time: 28–16 | Full Time: 45–26

Best Rider: Raghuvender Reddy | Best Defender: Sharandeep

Match 2:

Yadadri Yoddhas triumphed over Bhagyanagar Titans (Yellow T-shirt)

triumphed over Half Time: 31–16 | Full Time: 41–37

Best Riders: Sai & Ganesh

Match 3:

Jogulamba Lions edged past Bhadradi Braves in a high-energy contest

edged past in a high-energy contest Half Time: 23–19 | Full Time: 44–37

Best Rider (Jogulamba Lions): Raja Reddy

Raja Reddy Best Rider (Bhadradi Braves): Hanmunthu

The second match between Yadadri Yoddhas and Bhagyanagar Titans also brought fans to their feet, with photos from the thrilling encounter highlighting the intense spirit of the championship.

The tournament promises more excitement in the coming days as teams battle for supremacy in Telangana’s premier kabaddi event.