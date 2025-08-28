Yuva Telangana Kabaddi Championship 2025 to Begin on August 30 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Yuva Telangana Kabaddi Championship for Men 2025 will be held from August 30 to September 3, 2025, at the L.B. Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad. A total of eight teams will compete in this state-level tournament.

The participating teams are divided into two groups:

Group A: Kakatiya Knights, Basara Vidyuts, Yadadri Yoddhas, Bhagyanagar Titans

Kakatiya Knights, Basara Vidyuts, Yadadri Yoddhas, Bhagyanagar Titans Group B: Bhadradi Braves, Jogulamba Lions, Ananthagiri Hawks, Satavahana Sainikas

The championship was formally announced at a press conference held at the Olympic Bhavan, L.B. Stadium, on August 28. Sri Kasani Veeresh Mudiraj, President of the Telangana Kabaddi Association and Vice President of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, addressed the media. He was joined by Sri P. Malla Reddy (General Secretary, Telangana Olympic Association), Sri Mahinder Reddy (Secretary, Telangana Kabaddi Association), Sri Ravi Kumar (Treasurer), Sri T. Narsing Rao (Vice President), Sri P. Satyanarayana (Chairman, Referee Board), Sri B. Shravan Kumar (Chairman, Technical Committee), Smt. Raja Laxmi (Chairman, Women’s Commission), and Sri Sudhakar (DSDO).

The inaugural ceremony of the championship will take place on August 30 at 3:00 PM at the L.B. Indoor Stadium. Sri A.P. Jitender Reddy, Special Representative of the Government of Telangana at New Delhi, Advisor to the Government (Sports Affairs), and President of the Telangana Olympic Association, will be the Chief Guest.

The Guests of Honour will include Sri Shiva Sena Reddy (Chairman, Sports Authority of Telangana) and Smt. Soni Bala Devi (IFS), Vice Chairman & Managing Director of the Sports Authority of Telangana.

Organizers expressed confidence that the championship will provide a strong platform for young kabaddi players of Telangana to showcase their skills and further promote the sport across the state.