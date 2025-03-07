Yuvika Chaudhary Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors with Prince Narula

Bollywood couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have finally put an end to divorce speculations that had been circulating online for months. Yuvika recently addressed the rumors, clarifying that there is no trouble in their marriage and that she was staying at her mother’s house due to construction work at her home.

Yuvika Chaudhary Dismisses Divorce Rumors

Speaking to ETimes, Yuvika Chaudhary revealed that while the rumors affected Prince Narula emotionally, she didn’t feel the need to clarify them earlier.

“Prince is very emotional, and the rumors affected him. But sometimes, I feel there is no need to clarify things. When I said Prince was busy, I meant with work. People started saying I was living at my mother’s house, but that was because of construction work in our home. I didn’t feel the need to explain things to people,” she said.

Prince & Yuvika’s Strong Bond Despite Challenges

Talking about her relationship with Prince, Yuvika explained that their journey together has been a mix of fun and challenging moments. From being friends to dating, getting married, and now becoming parents, the couple has only grown stronger over time.

Why the Divorce Rumors Started

Speculations about trouble in their marriage began when Yuvika was noticeably absent from Prince’s birthday celebration on November 24, 2024. While Prince shared pictures posing with their daughter, Yuvika was missing from the photos, sparking concerns among fans.

Adding fuel to the rumors, a comment made by Prince also went viral. During an interview, he mentioned that he was on a shoot in Pune when he received a last-minute call about Yuvika’s delivery. He rushed to the hospital, only to find his parents upset as they were informed at the last moment.

Also Read: Neil Nitin Mukesh Remembers ‘PRDP’ Days with Anupam Kher, Salman Khan & Sonam Kapoor

“I didn’t even know the baby was arriving. I found out from someone else. I don’t know what kind of surprise that was for me,” Prince said, as quoted by Free Press Journal.

Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary’s Journey Together

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met in Bigg Boss Season 9 (2015) and tied the knot on October 12, 2018. After six years of marriage, the couple welcomed their baby girl, Ekleen, on October 19, 2024.

With Yuvika’s clarification, fans can now breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that all is well between the couple.