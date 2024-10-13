Yuvraj Sandhu finishes as top Indian at T-13 in Macau

Macau: Yuvraj Sandhu registered another fine result as the Indian finished in tied 13th place at the USD 1 million SJM Macao Open at Macau Golf and Country Club on Sunday.

The Chandigarh pro played some fine golf over the weekend with rounds of 64-68 after rounds of 71-67 on the first two days. He totalled 10-under 270 to finish as the top Indian.

Sandhu had three birdies against one bogey in yet another solid round.

Last week Sandhu finished tied 4th at the Mercuries Masters and before that was tied 6th in the ADT.

Among other Indians Ajeetesh Sandhu (71-67-70-66) was 6-under and finished T-29th, while Saptak Talwar (70-68-72-68) and Khalin Joshi (68-72-70-68) were both 2-under for the week and tied for T-42nd place.

SSP Chawrasia (69-68-69-74) finished at even par and was T-50th.

Thailand’s Rattanon Wannasrichan finished a solid week with a round of 66 and won wire-to-wire at 20- and by two strokes over fellow countryman Gunn Charoenkul (67). The third place also went to a Thai player, Poosit Supupramai (64) at 16-under.

Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines shot 63 and John Catlin with 65 were tied for fourth place.