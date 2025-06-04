Zaheer Iqbal Shares Vacation Vibes from Alibaug, Sonakshi Drops Epic Comment

Mumbai: Actor Zaheer Iqbal recently gave fans a glimpse into his serene getaway to Alibaug, and while the pictures were stunning, it was wife Sonakshi Sinha’s hilarious comment that stole the show on Instagram.

Zaheer posted several images and videos from the coastal retreat, including a scenic shot of him sipping tea by the beach, relaxing on a hammock, and a thrilling clip of him driving through a muddy trail.

He captioned the post simply:

“Chai Paani, #Alibaug”

Sonakshi Jokes: “Alibaug Se Aaya Hai Kya?”

Reacting to her husband’s chill vacation vibes, Sonakshi Sinha left a cheeky comment under his post, writing:

“When you come home I’m going to ask you ‘Alibaug se aaya hai kya???’”

The witty remark had fans in splits and Zaheer himself responded with a series of laughing emojis. The exchange quickly went viral, drawing praise for their playful chemistry.

Sonakshi Turns 38, Celebrates with Zaheer and Friends

Just days earlier, Sonakshi celebrated her 38th birthday on June 2 with an intimate party among close friends. She posted a joyful video showing Zaheer sitting on her lap as friends — including actress Huma Qureshi — sang “Happy Birthday”.

The video ended with Zaheer kissing Sonakshi on the cheek, adding to the adorable birthday vibes. Sonakshi captioned the post:

“Happy burrrdayyy to me… Blessed with friends who write Happy Birthday SONU instead of Sona on my cake… can’t ask for more.”

A Look Back at Sonakshi and Zaheer’s Love Story

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after dating for seven years. The couple opted for a private, registered wedding ceremony, staying away from the glitz in favor of simplicity.

What’s Next for Sonakshi Sinha?

On the professional front, Sonakshi is currently gearing up for her upcoming film “Nikita Roy,” a psychological thriller directed by her brother Kussh S. Sinha. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar.

Sonakshi, who made her debut opposite Salman Khan in “Dabangg,” has since starred in hit films like “Rowdy Rathore,” “Kalank,” “Akira,” and “Double XL.”

