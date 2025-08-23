Zaid Darbar surprises his ‘Biggest Blessing’ Gauahar Khan with midnight birthday celebration

Mumbai: Actress Gauahar Khan turned 42 on Friday. Making her special day even more memorable, husband Zaid Darbar surprised the mom-to-be with a midnight birthday celebration, including flowers, customised cakes, and a sweet personal note that left Gauahar emotional.

At midnight, the mom-to-be was seen entering a decorated room to find cakes, flowers, and a heartfelt handwritten letter from her husband. Gauahar read the letter aloud, in which Zaid called her his “biggest blessing,” lauding her strength, love, and dedication both as a wife and mother.

The post was captioned with another emotional note by Zaid for his better half that read: “My Jaanu, Happy Birthday. Every year, I wonder how I got this lucky, and this year, I’m even more grateful. You’re not just my wife, you’re the most amazing mother to our little Zehaan, and soon, to another little one who’s on the way.”

Praising Gauahar for handling everything with utmost grace and strength, he added: “Watching you balance everything with so much love and strength makes me admire you even more. I know it’s not always easy, the sleepless nights, the sacrifices, the endless care you give to everyone around you. But I want you to know, I see it all. I see you. And I want you to never forget how much you mean to me, to Zehaan, and to the family we’re building together.”

“Today is about you. I hope you feel loved, celebrated, and reminded that you’re the heart of this home. No matter how many birthdays come and go, you’ll always be my favourite person, my partner, and my biggest blessing. Here’s to you, to us, and to the beautiful life we’re creating together (Allhumdulillah). Love you more than words. Zaid,” the post concluded.

Reacting to the post, Gauahar commented: “The best moments in life are unplanned and simple, feeling blessed to have the best husband ever! I love you. Sleep se jagaa ke, is shakal mein, I still felt beautiful and loved. Happy birthday to me. Allahumma baarik fih.”