Zakir Naik meets Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Asia

Mohammed Yousuf2 October 2024 - 21:46
Islamabad: Islamic preacher Zakir Naik Wednesday called on Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who praised his lectures and said they are “insightful and impactful”.

In a post on X, Naik wrote that he interacted with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He also posted a picture of himself with Sharif.

“Islam is a religion of peace, and you are doing an important duty by spreading the true message of Islam among people,” Sharif told Naik.

He said Naik’s lectures are “highly insightful and impactful”, and he has a significant following among young audiences, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Naik arrived in Pakistan at the invitation of the government on a month-long visit during which he will deliver lectures in major cities, including Kara­chi, Islamabad and Lahore.

It is Naik’s first visit to Pakistan in three decades — the last time he visited was in 1992.

