Zeenat Aman shares her ordeal as she faces a near death experience

Mumbai: Zeenat Aman recently opened up about a terrifying near-death experience she faced when she nearly choked on her blood pressure medicine. The veteran actress shared the unsettling ordeal with her followers on Instagram.

In her post, Zeenat Aman recalled, “It might sound like an old lady suffocating on her tablets, but allow me to share what happened last night.” She described how, after a long day of shooting in Andheri East, she returned home to her ecstatic dog, Lily, and went through her night-time rituals. The last step before heading to bed was to take her blood pressure medication.

She further explained the struggle, saying, “I popped the pill into my mouth, took a sip of water, and then felt my breath catch. There it was, this little pill lodged in my throat. Too far down to regurgitate and too far up to swallow. I could still breathe, but it was restricted.” Despite multiple attempts to drink water, the pill remained stuck, worsening the situation.

Zeenat Aman also shared how her son, Zahaan Khan, came to her rescue. “There was nobody at home with me other than the dog and the five cats, and panic began to set in. The doctor’s number was busy, so I made frantic calls to Zahaan, who abandoned his plans to rush over,” she wrote. As Zahaan arrived, they managed to get through to the doctor, who assured them the pill would dissolve with time. Zeenat spent the next few hours sipping warm water, waiting for relief.

She concluded the post by reflecting on the experience: “Sometimes it’s important to tackle an issue head-on. To confront, challenge, change. But sometimes a situation requires those other softer acts of patience, restraint, and equanimity.”

In the meantime, Zeenat Aman is set to appear in Manish Malhotra’s “Bun Tikki” and Netflix’s “The Royals.”