Zeenat Aman signs off for the year on an inspiring note

Mumbai: Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has bid farewell to 2024 with an inspiring and uplifting message.

The actress shared a glimpse of her peaceful moments in the city’s cool weather, offering fans a glimpse into her serene end-of-year routine. On Saturday, she posted a series of photos with the caption, “Spending the last few mornings of 2024 relishing the Bombay chill, accompanied by my trusty shadow Lily. I’ve been quiet on here but my what a busy year it’s been!”

She added, “Shoot schedules in Shimla and Rajasthan ( for Bun Tikki and The Royals), speaking engagements across the country, social media collaborations with some wonderful brands, test photo shoots with my beloved team and so much more…Two years ago I had quite contentedly resigned myself to a quiet retirement with the odd job thrown in to temper the monotony. Now I find myself struggling to find a spare date on my calendar.”

The post further read, “Such is the wheel of fortune! take it from a veteran who’s both scraped the depths of despair and tasted dizzying success. So let me sign off for the year with the gentle reassurance that if things are looking bad for you, persevere. The wheel is always turning. Happy holidays and all wishes for a beautiful 2025 from Azaan, Zahaan, Lily, Theo, Benji, Zoe, Oz and myself.”

Zeenat had previously shared a lighthearted moment by sharing hilarious memes that the kids made from her movies.

She captioned the post, It’s the end of the week and the end of the year, and I just have to share these hilarious memes that the kids made. I was pondering a long caption, but I’m in a lighthearted mood! So here’s a meme for various moods. Share the one that suits you this Friday! Or for that matter, if you have a better caption than the ones on the pictures, put it down in the comments. Meme-at Aman is back.”

Meanwhile, during her acting stint, Zeenat has delivered some memorable performances, including “Satyam Shivam Sundaram,” “Don,” “Qurbani,” “Haré Rama Haré Krishna,” “Dharam Veer,” “Dostana,” and “Ajanabee.”