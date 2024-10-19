Maharashtra

Zeeshan Siddique makes a cryptic statement after Father Baba Siddique’s murder

Mohammed Yousuf19 October 2024 - 10:56
New Delhi: As the number of arrests in NCP leader Baba Siddique’s assassination rose to nine, his son Zeeshan Siddique made a post on social media, that as of now, is inscrutable.

Taking to X, MLA Zeeshan Siddique wrote on Friday: “Not all that is hidden sleeps, Nor all that is visible speaks.”

He had demanded justice for his family, as he appealed that his 66-year-old father’s death should not be politicised and nor should it go in vain.

Zeeshan Siddique had met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio in the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Baba Siddique was gunned down near Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai’s Bandra area on October 12. Out of the nine persons arrested so far, five were held on Friday after raids in Panvel and Karjat in neighbouring Raigad district.

Meanwhile, a shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed that Baba Siddique was not a good man and had connections with India’s most-wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim.

Investigation into the case continues and in a recent development, security for actor Salman Khan was beefed up after the NCP leader’s killing.

Mumbai Police had received a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from the Bollywood star in exchange for resolving his conflict with imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The message also warned that if the demand was not met, “Salman Khan’s condition will be worse than Baba Siddique.”

