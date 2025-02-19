Zelensky Slams Trump’s Claim of Low Approval Rating, Calls Out ‘Disinformation’

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has fired back at former US President Donald Trump’s claim that his approval rating stands at just “4 percent,” labeling Trump’s comments as stemming from a “disinformation space.” Zelensky’s response came hours after Trump made the controversial statement, questioning the Ukrainian president’s popularity.

Zelensky Responds to Trump’s Allegations

During a press briefing in Kyiv, Zelensky addressed Trump’s remarks, stating, “Unfortunately, President Trump, who we have great respect for as leader of the American people, lives in this disinformation space.” The Ukrainian leader defended his standing, highlighting that his approval rating is far from the number Trump mentioned.

Local media outlets in Kyiv quickly responded with data from a recent poll conducted between February 4 to 9. According to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), the survey, published on February 19, shows that Zelensky’s approval rating has risen to 57 percent, marking an increase of five percentage points since December. This poll underscores continued widespread support for the Ukrainian president, despite facing a decline in popularity throughout much of 2024.

Zelensky’s Popularity in Ukraine: Latest Survey Results

The KIIS survey reveals that a majority of Ukrainians continue to trust President Zelensky, despite challenges in 2024. The latest findings demonstrate a slight recovery in his approval rating, contradicting Trump’s assertions about his lack of support. The Kyiv Independent reported these findings as part of a broader narrative that emphasizes Zelensky’s sustained popularity among Ukrainians.

US Special Envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, Arrives in Kyiv

In a related development, Keith Kellogg, the US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday. He is scheduled to meet with President Zelensky to discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine. Kellogg described his visit as an opportunity for “good potential negotiations” and emphasized that part of his mission is to listen and report back to President Trump.

Kellogg also reinforced the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine, a key issue as the war with Russia continues. His visit underscores the ongoing diplomatic efforts by the US to support Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.

US-Russia Diplomatic Talks and Efforts for Negotiation Teams

Zelensky’s comments came shortly after significant diplomatic talks between senior officials from Russia and the United States in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The discussions, which lasted nearly five hours, were aimed at finding a way to end the war in Ukraine and improve relations between the two countries.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that both countries are in the process of appointing negotiating teams to facilitate future peace talks. Lavrov also stated that the US and Russia are working to remove barriers to the functioning of their respective embassies and diplomatic missions, a move aimed at improving bilateral relations.

Looking Ahead: Prospects for Peace Talks and Diplomatic Relations

The diplomatic developments between the US and Russia come at a time when Zelensky is also focused on securing long-term support and security guarantees for Ukraine. Both sides have agreed to continue consultations on Ukraine, with an emphasis on addressing barriers to effective diplomatic communication.

As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, Zelensky’s handling of both domestic support and international diplomacy remains crucial in navigating the ongoing conflict with Russia and the broader global response.