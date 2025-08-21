Zennara Clinics Expands to Kondapur, Redefining Skin and Wellness Care in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Zennara Clinics has announced the launch of its newest branch in Kondapur, marking an important milestone in its journey to make advanced dermatology and aesthetics more accessible across the city. The opening was graced by Indian actress Shriya Saran as Guest of Honour, adding to the celebratory spirit of the evening and reflecting the brand’s growing resonance with people who value confidence and care. Known for blending world-class medical expertise with state-of-the-art technology, Zennara has quickly become one of Hyderabad’s most trusted names in skin, hair, and wellness.

The decision to open in Kondapur comes at a time when the neighborhood is growing rapidly as a hub for young professionals, families, and global communities. The new clinic has been designed to meet this rising demand, offering treatments that combine clinical precision with a sense of warmth and calm. Patients can expect advanced services such as skin rejuvenation, PRP for hair growth, clinical facials, acne and scar management, and anti-aging solutions. Kondapur will also introduce exclusive wellness-driven programs that integrate dermatology with holistic care, setting it apart as more than just a skin clinic.

Behind Zennara’s growth is a strong leadership team that has guided the brand’s journey with vision and commitment. The Board of Directors includes Mr. Gokul Krishna Vankayalapati, Ms. Kancharla Nagalakshmi Reddy, Ms. Priyanka Reddy Muthyala, Mr. Adhip Lyer, and Ms. Isukapatla Maheshwari. Together, they have been instrumental in shaping Zennara’s philosophy of combining clinical excellence with an uncompromising focus on patient confidence and care.

The team at Kondapur includes globally trained dermatologists and aesthetic specialists, each bringing unique expertise to ensure that treatments are safe, effective, and personalized. The clinic is strategically located to suit the needs of residents and professionals in the area, with extended hours and seamless appointment systems designed for convenience. This reflects Zennara’s ethos of combining medical excellence with spa-like serenity, creating a boutique experience where patients feel both cared for and at ease.

Priyanka Reddy Muthyala, Director, Zennara Clinics said, “Kondapur is not just a new branch—it’s a milestone. It symbolizes growth, resilience, and our commitment to make world-class dermatology more accessible. For me, it’s proof that Zennara’s vision is resonating with people.”

Ms. I. Maheshwari, Director, Zennara Clinics shared, “At Zennara, we believe beauty is more than skin-deep. Our treatments are designed to empower people with confidence, positivity, and self-love. It’s not just about how you look—it’s about how you feel, inside and out.”

Zennara’s expansion into Kondapur reinforces its vision of becoming the most trusted name in dermatology and aesthetics in India. Over the next few years, the brand aims to strengthen its presence in Hyderabad and Telangana, while carefully expanding into key metro cities across the country. In addition to its services, the Kondapur clinic will also feature curated wellness packages, introductory launch offers, and exclusive memberships, making long-term skin and hair care more rewarding for its clients.