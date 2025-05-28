Zilhaj Moon Sighted: Eid-ul-Azha to Be Celebrated on this Date in India

Hyderabad: The Central Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, under the aegis of Majlis Ulema-e-Deccan, has officially announced that the crescent for the Islamic month of Zilhaj has been sighted today (Wednesday).

1st Zilhaj to Begin on Thursday, May 29

Following the confirmed moon sighting, Thursday, May 29, 2025, will mark the first day of Zilhaj 1446 Hijri in India. The announcement was made after receiving credible testimonies from multiple locations.

Eid-ul-Azha to Be Observed on Saturday, June 7

As per Islamic tradition, Eid-ul-Azha—also known as the Festival of Sacrifice—will be celebrated on the 10th day of Zilhaj. Accordingly, this year Eid-ul-Azha will be observed on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Significance of Zilhaj and Eid-ul-Azha

Zilhaj is the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar, holding immense significance due to the annual Hajj pilgrimage and Eid-ul-Azha. The festival commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command. Muslims around the world mark the occasion with prayers and the ritual sacrifice of animals.

The Majlis Ulema-e-Deccan urged the community to observe the upcoming days with devotion and preparation for the important festival.