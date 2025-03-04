Zohra Jabeen Teaser: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna Bring Eid Magic In First Sikandar Song

Mumbai: The much-awaited teaser of ‘Zohra Jabeen’, the first song from Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Sikandar’, has finally been unveiled. Featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the teaser promises a vibrant and high-energy dance number that is set to become a chartbuster.

Salman & Rashmika’s On-Screen Chemistry Steals the Show

For the first time, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shares the screen with Rashmika Mandanna, and their crackling chemistry is one of the highlights of the teaser. With dazzling costumes, smooth choreography, and a foot-tapping beat, the song has all the elements to make it a global hit.

Also Read: David Warner Makes Acting Debut with Cameo in Telugu Film ‘Robinhood’

Musical Brilliance Behind ‘Zohra Jabeen’

Composer: Pritam

Pritam Singers: Nakash Aziz & Dev Negi

Nakash Aziz & Dev Negi Lyrics: Sameer & Danish Sabri

Sameer & Danish Sabri Choreography: Farah Khan

The teaser gives a glimpse of Farah Khan’s signature dance moves, which elevate the song’s festive and grand appeal.

‘Sikandar’ – Salman Khan’s Power-Packed Comeback

The film’s teaser, which was released in December, established ‘Sikandar’ as a classic Salman Khan action entertainer. It starts with Salman walking into a dimly lit hall filled with artifacts and weapons, setting the stage for an intense action sequence.

Salman’s power-packed dialogue:

“Suna hai bahut saare log mere peeche pade hain. Bas mere mudne ki der hai”

The teaser showcases high-octane action, with Salman taking on a group of armored assassins in his signature swag-filled style.

Cast & Crew of ‘Sikandar’

Director: A.R. Murugadoss (Ghajini)

A.R. Murugadoss (Ghajini) Producer: Sajid Nadiadwala

Sajid Nadiadwala Lead Actors: Salman Khan & Rashmika Mandanna

Salman Khan & Rashmika Mandanna Music: Santosh Narayanan

Santosh Narayanan Choreography: Farah Khan

‘Sikandar’ Set for a Blockbuster Release

‘Sikandar’ marks Salman Khan’s return to the big screen after ‘Tiger 3’, and his collaboration with director A.R. Murugadoss has already created high anticipation. The film also reunites Salman with Sajid Nadiadwala, after their 2014 hit ‘Kick’.

With a perfect blend of action, drama, and music, ‘Sikandar’ is shaping up to be a grand cinematic experience. The full song ‘Zohra Jabeen’ is expected to be released soon, adding to the excitement for this highly-anticipated action entertainer.