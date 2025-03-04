Entertainment

Zohra Jabeen Teaser: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna Bring Eid Magic In First Sikandar Song

The much-awaited teaser of ‘Zohra Jabeen’, the first song from Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Sikandar’, has finally been unveiled.

Uma Devi4 March 2025 - 14:43
Mumbai: The much-awaited teaser of ‘Zohra Jabeen’, the first song from Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Sikandar’, has finally been unveiled. Featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the teaser promises a vibrant and high-energy dance number that is set to become a chartbuster.

Salman & Rashmika’s On-Screen Chemistry Steals the Show

For the first time, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shares the screen with Rashmika Mandanna, and their crackling chemistry is one of the highlights of the teaser. With dazzling costumes, smooth choreography, and a foot-tapping beat, the song has all the elements to make it a global hit.

Musical Brilliance Behind ‘Zohra Jabeen’

  • Composer: Pritam
  • Singers: Nakash Aziz & Dev Negi
  • Lyrics: Sameer & Danish Sabri
  • Choreography: Farah Khan

The teaser gives a glimpse of Farah Khan’s signature dance moves, which elevate the song’s festive and grand appeal.

‘Sikandar’ – Salman Khan’s Power-Packed Comeback

The film’s teaser, which was released in December, established ‘Sikandar’ as a classic Salman Khan action entertainer. It starts with Salman walking into a dimly lit hall filled with artifacts and weapons, setting the stage for an intense action sequence.

Salman’s power-packed dialogue:
“Suna hai bahut saare log mere peeche pade hain. Bas mere mudne ki der hai”

The teaser showcases high-octane action, with Salman taking on a group of armored assassins in his signature swag-filled style.

Cast & Crew of ‘Sikandar’

  • Director: A.R. Murugadoss (Ghajini)
  • Producer: Sajid Nadiadwala
  • Lead Actors: Salman Khan & Rashmika Mandanna
  • Music: Santosh Narayanan
  • Choreography: Farah Khan

‘Sikandar’ Set for a Blockbuster Release

‘Sikandar’ marks Salman Khan’s return to the big screen after ‘Tiger 3’, and his collaboration with director A.R. Murugadoss has already created high anticipation. The film also reunites Salman with Sajid Nadiadwala, after their 2014 hit ‘Kick’.

With a perfect blend of action, drama, and music, ‘Sikandar’ is shaping up to be a grand cinematic experience. The full song ‘Zohra Jabeen’ is expected to be released soon, adding to the excitement for this highly-anticipated action entertainer.

