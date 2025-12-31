Possible Gig Workers’ Strike, Zomato and Swiggy Offer Big New Year Bonuses

As New Year Eve approaches, food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy have announced special incentives and higher payouts for delivery partners to ensure uninterrupted food delivery services, amid talks of a possible nationwide gig workers’ strike.

With December 31 being one of the busiest days for food orders, companies are taking steps to avoid disruptions and keep deliveries running smoothly during peak hours.

Why a Strike Is Being Discussed

Gig worker unions have warned of a possible strike demanding:

Better wages

Improved working conditions

Fair policies for app-based workers

The unions involved include the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers. If the strike materialises, it could impact food and quick-commerce deliveries on New Year Eve.

Zomato’s New Year Eve Incentives for Delivery Partners

To tackle the situation, Zomato has announced extra earnings and relaxed rules for its delivery partners on December 31.

Key highlights of Zomato’s New Year Eve offer:

₹120 to ₹150 per order between 6 PM and 12 AM

between Opportunity to earn up to ₹3,000 in a single day

No penalties for order cancellations or rejections

for order cancellations or rejections Special festive support to ensure smooth deliveries

Zomato said such incentives are a standard practice during festivals and high-demand days like New Year Eve.

Swiggy Announces Big Earnings Opportunity

Swiggy has also rolled out attractive New Year incentives to encourage delivery partners to stay active during peak hours.

Swiggy’s New Year Eve earnings plan includes:

Up to ₹10,000 earning potential between December 31 and January 1

between Additional bonus of up to ₹2,000 for deliveries made between 6 PM and 12 AM on New Year Eve

for deliveries made between Focus on maximum availability during the high-demand night hours

The platform aims to ensure that customers face no delays in food delivery on New Year night.

Other Delivery Services That May Be Affected

If the strike goes ahead, services that could see an impact include:

Blinkit

Instamart

Zepto

Other quick-commerce and food delivery apps

These platforms usually see a massive surge in orders on New Year Eve.

What Customers Can Expect on New Year Eve

Food delivery services are expected to continue normally

Possible slight delays during peak hours

Higher availability of delivery partners due to festive bonuses

Companies say they are confident that New Year Eve food delivery services will remain largely uninterrupted, despite strike concerns.

With Zomato and Swiggy offering higher pay and flexible policies, delivery partners have strong incentives to work on New Year Eve. It now remains to be seen how smoothly food delivery services operate if gig worker unions proceed with their strike plans.

For now, customers can expect their New Year celebrations to stay well-fed and hassle-free.

