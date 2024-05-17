Food

Zomato CEO wants Indians to eat ‘roti’ instead of ‘naan’ to stay healthy

Online food aggregator Zomato's Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Friday launched a new feature to help customers make healthier choices.

Munsif Daily
2 minutes read
Zomato CEO wants Indians to eat ‘roti’ instead of ‘naan’ to stay healthy
Zomato CEO wants Indians to eat ‘roti’ instead of ‘naan’ to stay healthy

New Delhi: Online food aggregator Zomato’s Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Friday launched a new feature to help customers make healthier choices.

Related Stories
We had nothing to do with video of woman biking helmet-less: Zomato CEO
Zomato launches maternity insurance plan for female delivery partners
Jharkhand first state to take steps to ensure minimum wages for workers
After Zomato, now Swiggy increases platform fee to Rs 3 for food orders
Online food delivery platforms log just 7% spike in orders during IPL 2023

To begin with, the company has started suggesting ‘roti’ as an alternative to ‘naan’.

Goyal said the company has seen a seven per cent “attach rate” for these suggestions, and “we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback for this feature”.

“We are soon planning to scale this to other dishes and categories as well. For example, if you are craving a dessert, we might show you lower calorie desserts as options when you add the former to your cart,” Goyal posted on X social media platform.

In March, Goyal faced flak over his decision to launch a ‘pure veg mode’ on the Zomato platform with riders wearing ‘green’ uniforms.

After strong criticism, the company later ‘changed’ the colours from green to red even for rushing vegetarian deliveries to its customers across the country.

The food delivery platform posted a net profit of Rs 175 crore in Q4 FY24 compared to a loss of Rs 188 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company’s stock hovered around Rs 194 apiece on Friday.

Tags
Munsif Daily
2 minutes read
Back to top button