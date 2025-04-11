₹85 Crore Sanctioned for Nizamabad, Kamareddy Hospitals: Minister Acts Swiftly on Shabbir Ali’s Appeal

Hyderabad: In a major boost to healthcare infrastructure in north Telangana, the State Government has sanctioned ₹85 crore for the upgradation and development of government hospitals in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

The decision followed a high-level review meeting held at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and attended by Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir, along with senior health officials.

During the meeting, Shabbir Ali highlighted critical issues plaguing healthcare facilities in the two districts. He expressed serious concern over the dilapidated condition of the 750-bed Government Hospital in Nizamabad, which currently operates with only one functional lift. Taking swift action, Minister Rajanarasimha approved the installation of two additional lifts and sanctioned comprehensive renovation works, including improvements in drainage and drinking water systems.

An amount of ₹63 crore has been allocated specifically for hospital infrastructure, staffing, and essential resources in Nizamabad district.

Similarly, in Kamareddy, Shabbir Ali brought to light the absence of a CT scan machine in the 250-bed Government Hospital. Shocked by the lack of basic diagnostic facilities, the Minister directed that a CT scan be made operational within a week. He also approved the setting up of a new trauma centre to address emergency care needs in the district.

In a key development, the government approved the upgradation of the Community Health Centre at Domakonda in Kamareddy from a 30-bed to a 50-bed facility. As per G.O. No. 137, issued by the Health, Medical & Family Welfare (I) Department on April 8, ₹22 crore has been sanctioned for civil works and medical equipment under the “Assistance to TVVP” scheme. The Finance Department has given its concurrence for the same.

Health Secretary Dr. Christina Z. Chongthu confirmed that necessary instructions have been issued to the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) and the Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) for immediate execution of the approved works.

Shabbir Ali noted that Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha is expected to visit both districts soon to inaugurate newly sanctioned facilities and lay foundation stones for the upcoming works. “This reflects the Congress Government’s strong commitment to enhancing public healthcare infrastructure in rural and semi-urban Telangana,” he stated.

The review meeting was attended by senior health officials including Dr. Narender Kumar (Director of Medical Education), Vemula Thomas (Additional Director, DME), Bhorkhade Hemant Sahadeorao (MD, TSMSIDC), Dr. B. Ravinder Nayak (Director, Public Health), Dr. Farida Begum (Superintendent, Kamareddy GGH), Dr. V. Shiva Prasad (Principal, Govt Medical College, Kamareddy), Dr. Srinivas (Superintendent, GGH Nizamabad), and Dr. Shiva Prasad (Principal, Govt Medical College, Nizamabad).