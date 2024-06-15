10 killed, 13 injured as tempo traveler skids off road, falls into Alaknanda River: Video

Rudraprayag: Ten people were killed and 13 injured when a tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell into Alaknanda River on Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand here on Saturday, officials said.

Garhwal Inspector General of Police KS Nagnyal said that the victims of the accident were tourists on the way to visit Chopta.

Nagnyal said 26 people were in the vehicle and most of them were residents of Delhi. Ten people died in the accident, the IG said.

A tempo traveller fell into the Alaknanda River near Rudraprayag on the Badrinath highway…and 10 people have been reported to be dead till now. pic.twitter.com/Ap1giKLOs4 — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) June 15, 2024