100 Schools in Delhi Receives Bomb Threat, Students Evacuated

Delhi: Today, a wave of bomb threats has sent shockwaves through the education sector in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Approximately 100 schools found themselves at the center of this alarming situation, triggering urgent evacuation procedures and a surge in security measures.

Initially, reports surfaced suggesting that only five schools in Delhi and one in Noida had received menacing emails. However, according to recent information from the Indian Express, the scale of the threat is much broader, affecting a significant number of educational institutions in the region.

Director of Delhi Fire Services disclosed that they fielded distress calls from 60 schools, amplifying the gravity of the situation. Among the targeted institutions are renowned names such as Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Mother Mary School in Mayur Vihar, and branches of Delhi Public School (DPS) in Dwarka and Noida, along with Amity International School in Pushp Vihar and Saket.

In response to the imminent danger, authorities swiftly swung into action. Delhi Public School, Noida, confirmed the reception of a threatening email, compelling an immediate shutdown and evacuation of students. Similar precautionary measures were implemented by Mother Mary’s School in Mayur Vihar and Amity International Schools, ensuring the safety and security of all occupants.

Law enforcement agencies wasted no time in launching extensive search operations to guarantee the safety of students and staff members. Evacuation procedures were meticulously executed, with authorities directing students to return home safely. The Delhi Police, accompanied by bomb disposal squads and fire services, conducted thorough searches and investigations at the targeted schools.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the threatening emails followed a consistent pattern, lacking specific timelines but reaching numerous recipients. An ongoing probe is underway to trace the origin of these emails and validate the credibility of the threats.

This alarming incident bears resemblance to previous security scares, including a bomb threat at Delhi Police School in R K Puram earlier this year and a hoax bomb threat targeting Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, last year. Law enforcement agencies remain on high alert, urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly.

Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops.