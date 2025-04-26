12 Bank Holidays in May: Here’s Why Banks Will Remain Closed So Often

As summer sets in, school children are already enjoying their holidays. Now, employees across the country are eagerly awaiting their share of holidays too. Apart from regular weekends, the government declares specific holidays based on important events and festivals.

If you’re in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana, it’s important to know the bank holidays for May 2025. According to the RBI Holiday Calendar, bank holidays vary state-by-state. Here’s a detailed look at the upcoming bank holidays for the Telugu states.

Bank Holidays in May 2025 for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

May is packed with holidays, combining public holidays, optional holidays, and weekends. Including Saturdays and Sundays, banks in the Telugu states will remain closed for around 12 days.

Here’s the list of major holidays:

May 1, 2025 – Labour Day (May Day)

May 9, 2025 – Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

May 12, 2025 – Buddha Purnima

May 16, 2025 – Sikkim State Day (Optional holiday)

May 26, 2025 – Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti (Optional holiday)

May 29, 2025 – Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Weekend Bank Closures in May 2025

Along with the public holidays, regular weekend closures will add to the number of non-working days for banks:

May 4, 2025 – Sunday

May 9, 2025 – Friday (Holiday)

May 10, 2025 – Saturday

May 11, 2025 – Sunday

May 18, 2025 – Sunday

May 24, 2025 – Saturday

May 25, 2025 – Sunday

May 29, 2025 – Thursday (Holiday)

Important Note

Optional holidays (like Sikkim State Day and Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti) might not be observed by all banks.

Final Thoughts

With a total of around 12 non-working days in May 2025, customers are advised to plan their bank visits carefully. Digital banking services will remain operational even on holidays, so make use of online platforms for urgent transactions.