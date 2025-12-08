News

Hyderabad Horror, 17-Year-Old Girl Brutally Murdered by Youth in Musheerabad

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf8 December 2025 - 20:29
A 17-year-old girl named Pavitra was brutally murdered with a knife by a youth in Musheerabad’s Bapuji Nagar. Police recovered the accused’s mobile phone from the scene and launched an investigation. Full report by Munsif News 24x7.

Munsif News 24×7 reports a shocking crime from Bapuji Nagar in Musheerabad, where a 17-year-old girl named Pavitra was brutally murdered by a youth using a knife. The attack occurred suddenly, leaving the victim with fatal neck injuries. Pavitra died on the spot before any help could reach her.

The incident has left local residents in shock, describing it as one of the most disturbing crimes recently reported in the area.

Police Rush to the Spot and Begin Investigation

Soon after receiving information, the Warasiguda Police reached the crime scene and began a thorough investigation into the murder.

Key Developments So Far

  • The accused allegedly used a knife to slit Pavitra’s throat.
  • Pavitra died at the scene due to severe bleeding.
  • Police found a mobile phone belonging to the accused on the ground.
  • Investigators are examining the phone to identify clues about the motive and the attacker’s movements.

Officials stated that the phone could provide important leads, including call records, messages, and location data, which may help establish the motive behind the shocking attack.

Locals in Shock as Police Search for Motive

Residents of Bapuji Nagar expressed fear and disbelief after the sudden murder. Many claimed the girl was seen minutes before the incident, unaware of the danger she was about to face.

Police are exploring multiple angles, including:

  • Possible personal disputes
  • Relationship issues
  • Revenge motives
  • Pre-planned assault

Further details will emerge as investigators analyse the accused’s mobile phone.

The brutal murder of 17-year-old Pavitra in Musheerabad’s Bapuji Nagar has triggered a tense atmosphere in the locality. With the accused’s phone recovered from the scene, police expect to uncover key clues that may lead to the identification and arrest of the killer.
Munsif News 24×7 will continue to provide updates as the Musheerabad murder investigation progresses.

