2 Children Among 7 Killed After Massive Fire Broke in Aurangabad

Aurangabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a massive fire engulfed a clothing shop in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) during the early hours of Wednesday, claiming the lives of at least seven individuals. Among the victims were three women and two children, as confirmed by local authorities.

The blaze, which erupted around 4 am, sent shockwaves through the neighborhood, sparking panic among residents. Despite firefighters’ swift response, the inferno proved fatal, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake.

“While the fire did not spread beyond the first floor, preliminary investigations suggest that the victims succumbed to suffocation,” stated Manoj Lohiya, Commissioner of Police, Aurangabad.

As authorities work diligently to ascertain the cause of the fire, the community mourns the tragic loss of life. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for enhanced safety measures to prevent such disasters in the future.

This is a developing story, and further updates will follow as the investigation progresses.