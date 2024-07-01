2 children among 9 killed in truck-car collision

Jaipur: Six women and two children were among nine people killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a car in Rajasthan’s Karauli district on Monday, police said.

Four people were injured in the accident that occurred near Dundapura crossing in Mandarayal town of the district, they said.

The deceased were related and hailed from Mandrayal. They were returning home after offering prayers at a temple in Karauli, police said.

“Nine people, including six women, were killed and four others were injured in the accident. They were going to Sheopur after offering prayers at Kailadevi temple,” Karauli Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay told