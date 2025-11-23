21st Masters National Swimming Championship: Telangana’s Afira Khanam Wins Silver in Medley Relay

Hyderabad: The 21st Masters National Swimming Championship, organised by the Swimming Federation of India and the Sports Authority of Telangana, is currently underway at the Gachibowli Stadium Pool.

Making her debut at the national Masters level, Telangana swimmer Afira Khanam delivered an impressive performance, securing a silver medal in the 4x50m Medley Relay (Women) event.

4x50m Medley Relay – Women (2nd Place):

Afira Khanam, M. Hema Sri, J. Bhavani & G. Manasa (Telangana) – 4:35.21

Afira Khanam, daughter of Nawazish Alam Khan, is an MBA graduate from Amjad Ali Khan College of Business Administration. Her achievement marks a proud moment for Telangana in the ongoing national championship.