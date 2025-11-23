Telangana

21st Masters National Swimming Championship: Telangana’s Afira Khanam Wins Silver in Medley Relay

The 21st Masters National Swimming Championship, organised by the Swimming Federation of India and the Sports Authority of Telangana, is currently underway at the Gachibowli Stadium Pool.

Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi23 November 2025 - 15:58
21st Masters National Swimming Championship: Telangana’s Afira Khanam Wins Silver in Medley Relay
21st Masters National Swimming Championship: Telangana’s Afira Khanam Wins Silver in Medley Relay

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The 21st Masters National Swimming Championship, organised by the Swimming Federation of India and the Sports Authority of Telangana, is currently underway at the Gachibowli Stadium Pool.

Making her debut at the national Masters level, Telangana swimmer Afira Khanam delivered an impressive performance, securing a silver medal in the 4x50m Medley Relay (Women) event.

4x50m Medley Relay – Women (2nd Place):
Afira Khanam, M. Hema Sri, J. Bhavani & G. Manasa (Telangana)4:35.21

Afira Khanam, daughter of Nawazish Alam Khan, is an MBA graduate from Amjad Ali Khan College of Business Administration. Her achievement marks a proud moment for Telangana in the ongoing national championship.

Tags
Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi23 November 2025 - 15:58
Photo of Uma Devi

Uma Devi

Uma Devi brings years of expertise in curating vibrant content across the realms of arts, literature, food, and entertainment. Her passion for storytelling is evident in her deep dives into cultural narratives and trends. Her articles and features are celebrated for their artistic flair and insightful perspectives, setting benchmarks in lifestyle category.
Back to top button