25 BRS MLAs going to join Congress soon: Uttam

Hyderabad: Minister for Irrigation Uttam Kumar Reddy has made sensational remarks stating that 25 BRS MLAs are going to join Congress soon.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, Uttam Kumar Reddy along with Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar said that the BRS party, which was once 104 MLAs, fell to 39 due to its president K Chandrashekar Rao’s arrogance.

“Because of KCR’s behavior, the BRS party has suffered a terrible defeat in the recent Assembly elections, and it will be completely disappeared in Telangana after the Lok Sabha elections,” Uttam Kumar Reddy pointed out.

He also slammed BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao for speaking blatant lies against the State government and said that KCR didn’t have any rights to speak about the irrigation as the latter had destroyed the entire Irrigation sector during the last ten years.

“The former minister has constructed the Kaleshwaram project only for the commissions and benefits of contractors,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Accusing the BRS president of using foul language against Congress leaders, the Minister stated that KCR is responsible for the present drought conditions in Telangana and shamelessly attempting to defame the Congress government to cover up his mistakes.

“The Congress government was formed in December 2023, when the rainy season had already passed. It has inherited drought conditions due to mismanagement by the previous BRS regime. Despite adverse conditions, they are striving to provide 24-hour power supply to all sectors and properly regulate drinking water supply. The government is endeavouring to maximize agricultural output from the available water,” he pointed out.

The Minister also criticised former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao for lacking the courage to participate in Assembly discussions and, for now, shamelessly trying to defame Congress leaders. He also ridiculed KCR’s threat to launch an agitation near the Medigadda barrage. He asserted that KCR should be ashamed of wasting over Rs. 95,000 crore of public money and neglecting the interests of Telangana’s farmers.