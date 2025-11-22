2nd Test: Steady 74-run stand between Stubbs, Bavuma takes South Africa to 156/2

Guwahati: A steady 74‑run stand between skipper Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs took South Africa to 156/2 in 55 overs at lunch on day one of the second Test against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Kuldeep Yadav struck early after the interval to dismiss Ryan Rickelton, but Stubbs and Bavuma ensured there was no further damage with a composed unbroken stand. While Bavuma remained unbeaten on 36 from 86 deliveries, Stubbs was 32 not out off 82 balls.

Bavuma and Stubbs began cautiously, taking time to assess the conditions before cashing in on anything loose to keep the scoreboard moving and ensure the visitors look well-placed to post a commanding score on a pitch which has offered true bounce and little assistance for the bowlers.

The session began with a bang for India as Kuldeep Yadav got a flighted delivery to drift in before spinning away and the outside edge on Ryan Rickelton’s attempted drive was safely pouched by Pant, as South Africa suddenly lost both of their set batters in quick succession.

After some quiet time, Bavuma began by thumping Kuldeep over mid-on for four, before Stubbs got an outside edge off Siraj, going for a boundary. Bavuma took on Siraj by pulling and punching him for successive boundaries, before Stubbs danced down the pitch to loft Kuldeep over long-on for six.

Though Kuldeep and Ravindra Jadeja tested the duo, it was of little effect as Bavuma, who survived an lbw appeal off the latter and forced India to burn a review on him, and Stubbs remained rock solid. With little assistance on offer for the spinners, India reverted to pace from both ends and that didn’t result in change of fortunes as runs continued to flow.

India had a bit of a scare when Mohammed Siraj suffered a knock on his knee during a mid‑pitch collision with Stubbs, who was rushing through for a quick single. Stubbs was the first player to check on Siraj, before physio Kamlesh Jain came out with an ice pack to nurse the fast bowler. After two to three minutes of treatment, Siraj was back on his feet and play resumed.

The sparse crowd swelled marginally as the second session unfolded, with South Africa holding firm against disciplined Indian bowling. It was classic Test cricket, marked by resolute batting from the visitors and relentless accuracy from the hosts’ bowling attack.

South Africa got the second session in their favour again, though India would be satisfied with conceding 74 runs and would need to force a mistake from the visitors to bounce back in the match.

Brief Scores: South Africa 156/2 in 55 overs (Aiden Markram 38, Temba Bavuma 36 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 1-17, Kuldeep Yadav 1-27) against India.