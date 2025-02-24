5 Key Tips for Ramazan: Boost Your Energy & Wellbeing While Fasting

Ramazan is a sacred month in the Islamic lunar calendar, marking the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him). Nearly 2 billion Muslims worldwide observe fasting from Fajr (dawn) to Maghrib (sunset) as a means of spiritual growth, self-restraint, and devotion to Allah.

Fasting during Ramazan can last between 12 to 19 hours, depending on the location, making it essential to maintain good health and energy levels. Research shows that nutrient-rich foods and proper hydration can significantly improve well-being during fasting.

Here are five tips to stay energized and healthy throughout the holy month.

1. Plan Ahead

Stock up on essential groceries before Ramazan begins.

before Ramazan begins. Plan meals and hydration schedules in advance to maintain nutritional balance .

. Reduce caffeine intake gradually a week before fasting to avoid headaches .

. Adjust your meal timings before Suhoor and Iftar so your body gets accustomed to the new routine.

2. Stay Hydrated

Women should aim for 2.1 liters , while men should consume 2.6 liters of fluids daily.

, while men should consume of fluids daily. Include hydration-rich foods like cucumber and watermelon in your diet.

like in your diet. Avoid sugary and artificially sweetened drinks that can cause energy crashes.

that can cause energy crashes. Opt for coconut water, herbal teas, and clear soups to stay hydrated.

3. Choose Nutrient-Dense Meals

For Suhoor , have a balanced meal rich in protein, healthy fats, and complex carbs .

, have a balanced meal rich in . Eat lean meats, fish, chickpeas, tofu, nuts, and seeds for sustained energy.

for sustained energy. Include whole grains, vegetables, and fermented foods like kimchi and pickles for digestive support.

like kimchi and pickles for digestive support. Avoid processed and deep-fried foods that are high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats.

4. Eat Mindfully at Iftar

Start with a date and a glass of water before moving on to your meal.

before moving on to your meal. Avoid overeating, as it can cause digestive discomfort and disrupt sleep .

. Control portions and eat slowly to listen to your body’s fullness signals .

. Consider praying Maghrib before eating your main meal to prevent overeating.

5. Keep Moving

Engage in light physical activity , such as walking or stretching, to maintain fitness.

, such as walking or stretching, to maintain fitness. Avoid intense workouts, saunas, and strenuous sports to prevent dehydration and fatigue.

to prevent dehydration and fatigue. Staying active helps preserve muscle mass and improve sleep quality.

By following these simple yet effective tips, you can maintain optimal health, energy, and well-being throughout Ramazan while staying spiritually connected.