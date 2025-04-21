Rs 500 Notes Alert: Centre Issues Warning on Fake Currency Circulation

New Delhi: In a concerning development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a public advisory warning citizens about the circulation of high-quality counterfeit ₹500 currency notes. These fake notes are being printed using advanced technology, making them difficult to distinguish from genuine ones at a glance.

According to officials, these forged notes are so close to the original that even trained eyes might struggle to spot the difference. However, a critical clue has been shared to help people identify them — a subtle spelling error.

Key Identifier: Spelling Mistake in ‘RESERVE’

Genuine ₹500 notes carry the phrase “RESERVE BANK of India.” In the fake currency, the word RESERVE is misspelled, with the letter ‘E’ replaced by ‘A’, reading as ‘RASARVE’ or similar variants.

Authorities have urged the public to inspect notes closely and verify the spelling of critical words, especially in large transactions.

Alert to Banks and Agencies

The MHA has instructed banks, financial institutions, and commercial establishments to be highly vigilant. It also stated that key enforcement agencies, including the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have been alerted to the development.

With the increasing use of sophisticated technology in financial crimes, the ministry emphasized the need for awareness and prompt reporting to prevent further circulation of counterfeit currency.