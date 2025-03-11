Escape the Heat! 7 Underrated Hill Stations Near Hyderabad to Visit

Hyderabad: While Hyderabad is known for its rich culture and fast-paced urban life, many residents and travelers often overlook the scenic hill stations just a short drive away.

These lesser-known destinations provide breathtaking landscapes, trekking spots, wildlife encounters, and historic sites, making them perfect for a weekend escape.

Here’s a list of seven underrated hill stations near Hyderabad that deserve more attention.

1. Ananthagiri Hills – A Paradise for Trekkers

Located just 80 kilometers from Hyderabad, Ananthagiri Hills is a haven for nature lovers and trekking enthusiasts. The area, part of the Eastern Ghats, is known for its lush greenery, coffee plantations, waterfalls, and trekking trails. The Vittalapuram Waterfall, particularly during the monsoon season, is a sight to behold. Tourists can also explore ancient caves and temples, offering a mix of adventure and history.

2. KBR National Park – An Urban Escape

Though not a conventional hill station, Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park in Jubilee Hills is a natural retreat right in the heart of Hyderabad. Spanning 390 acres, the park offers a serene escape with diverse wildlife, including deer, peacocks, and rare bird species. With rolling hills and well-maintained trails, it’s perfect for morning walks, cycling, and photography.

3. Mrugavani National Park – A Hidden Gem

Situated 25 kilometers from Hyderabad, Mrugavani National Park is an underrated getaway with dense forests, wildlife, and panoramic hilltop views. Home to over 350 plant species, cheetals, wild boars, and jackals, this park is ideal for nature lovers and bird watchers. The area also offers picnic spots and trekking trails, making it a great one-day escape.

4. Pocharam Forest & Wildlife Sanctuary – A Haven for Wildlife Enthusiasts

At a distance of 120 kilometers from Hyderabad, Pocharam Forest and Wildlife Sanctuary is a must-visit for wildlife enthusiasts. The sanctuary is home to leopards, sloth bears, and diverse bird species. Adding to its charm is the Pocharam Lake, where visitors can enjoy boating and camping. It’s cool climate and scenic surroundings make it an ideal weekend retreat.

5. Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve – A Wildlife Adventure

Spanning across the Nallamala Hills, the Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve is one of India’s largest tiger reserves. Located just a few hours from Hyderabad, the reserve boasts diverse flora and fauna, including Indian pangolins, sambar deer, pond turtles, and crocodiles. The nearby Ethipothala Waterfalls, where three rivers merge, adds to the breathtaking beauty of this wildlife destination.

6. Horsley Hills – A Serene Getaway

Situated 160 kilometers from Hyderabad, Horsley Hills in Andhra Pradesh is renowned for its cool climate and stunning landscapes. Standing at 1,265 meters above sea level, it offers panoramic views of the plains and is a hotspot for adventure seekers. Popular attractions include the Environmental Park, Mallamma Temple, and Governor’s Bungalow. For thrill-seekers, zorbing, rappelling, and trekking are popular activities here.

7. Chandragiri Fort & Hills – A Blend of History and Nature

Located 450 kilometers from Hyderabad, Chandragiri Fort & Hills offer an extraordinary combination of history and scenic beauty. Once the fourth capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, this historic fortress-turned-museum showcases ancient artifacts and breathtaking views of the valley. The hilltop setting and historical significance make it a unique travel destination.

Plan Your Perfect Getaway

From the greenery of Ananthagiri Hills to the historic charm of Chandragiri, these underrated hill stations near Hyderabad offer the perfect escape from city life. Whether you’re an adventure enthusiast or a nature lover, these destinations have something for everyone.

So, grab your travel gear and start exploring these hidden gems today!