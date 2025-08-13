Hyderabad

72-Hour Rain Alert in Telangana: Flood Fears Rise, Evacuation Ordered in Low-Lying Areas in Jalpally

The water levels in Himayat Sagar and Hussain Sagar lakes have reached the danger mark, prompting the release of water into the Musi River.

Mohammed Yousuf13 August 2025 - 16:19
Hyderabad: Continuous heavy rains in Telangana have badly affected normal life. The downpour has also negatively impacted the livelihoods of small shopkeepers, laborers, and auto-rickshaw drivers, while water has accumulated in low-lying areas, and the city’s ponds and lakes have started overflowing.

The water levels in Himayat Sagar and Hussain Sagar lakes have reached the danger mark, prompting the release of water into the Musi River. In view of this situation, residents living along the banks of the Musi are being shifted to safer places.

GHMC and government officials have announced that the Jalpalli pond has also filled to capacity and is overflowing, posing a threat to houses in nearby low-lying areas. Authorities have advised residents in affected areas—particularly those in old or dilapidated houses—to evacuate as a precaution.

According to the Meteorological Department, more rain is expected over the next 72 hours, which could further raise water levels in ponds and lakes, increasing the risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

The administration has urged the public not to remain in low-lying or mud-built houses, to move immediately to safer locations, and to avoid unnecessary travel.

