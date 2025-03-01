8th Pay Commission: NC-JCM Secretary Demands Fitment Factor of 2.57 or Higher

New Delhi: Discussions regarding the 8th Pay Commission for central government employees have intensified following a statement from Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary (Staff Side) of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM). Mishra emphasized that the fitment factor for the 8th Pay Commission should be at least 2.57, the same factor used in the 7th Pay Commission, or even higher.

Fitment Factor Crucial for Salary Hike

In an interview with NDTV Profit, Mishra stressed the importance of the fitment factor in determining the base salary and pensions for central government employees. He remarked, “I still believe that the fitment factor has to be at least 2.57, or higher than that,” signaling a crucial demand from government employee unions.

The fitment factor directly impacts the salary increase. If the 8th Pay Commission adopts the 2.57 factor, central government employees could see a salary hike of up to 157%. The 7th Pay Commission, which applied the 2.57 fitment factor, increased the minimum salary for employees from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000.

Rationale for Higher Fitment Factor

Mishra explained that the 2.57 figure was based on the 15th Indian Labour Conference (ILC) resolution of 1957 and Aykroyd’s formula for minimum living wage. However, he pointed out that modern-day expenses, such as internet charges and other essential costs, are not reflected in these outdated formulas.

He further argued that rising inflation and the financial responsibility of taking care of elderly parents, a legal and ethical obligation under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizen Act 2022, make it imperative to consider family units as five instead of three.

Diverging Views: Former Finance Secretary’s Opinion

While government employees have voiced their demand for a higher fitment factor, former finance secretary Subhash Garg disagreed with the proposal. He labeled the demand for a fitment factor of 2.86 as “asking for the moon,” suggesting that a more realistic figure could be around 1.92.

As discussions continue, the future of the 8th Pay Commission remains in focus, with both sides highlighting the economic realities facing government employees and the government’s fiscal constraints.

The debate over the 8th Pay Commission fitment factor continues to shape expectations for central government employees’ salary hikes. While unions advocate for an increase to 2.57 or more, the final decision will depend on balancing the needs of employees with the country’s economic conditions.