A Glimpse into History: Events of December 5

Syed Abdul Rafi5 December 2024 - 09:24
A Glimpse into History: Events of December 5

Here are the significant events from December 5 in Indian and world history:

1657: Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan’s youngest son, Murad Baksh, declared himself the ruler.

1905: Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, popularly known as “Sher-e-Kashmir,” was born in Soura, Kashmir.

1943: During World War II, Japanese aircraft bombed the port of Kolkata.

1950:

  • Prominent freedom fighter and philosopher Sri Aurobindo passed away in Pondicherry.
  • Sikkim became a protectorate under Indian administration.

1951: Renowned painter Abanindranath Tagore passed away.

1957: The Indonesian government ordered the expulsion of all Dutch citizens from the country.

1960: Ghana severed diplomatic ties with Belgium.

1971: India recognized Bangladesh as an independent country.

1974: Malta became a republic.

1977: Egypt cut ties with Syria, Libya, Algeria, Iraq, and South Yemen due to their opposition to its peace process with Israel.

1989:

  • Mulayam Singh Yadav, the former chief of the Samajwadi Party, became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time.
  • The Sarkaria Commission report on central and state relations was approved by the central government.

1991: The UK conducted a nuclear test on December 5, 1985 (revealed later).

1999: Yukta Mookhey was crowned Miss World.

2001: After the fall of the Taliban in Afghanistan, various factions signed an agreement to form a government under Pashtun leader Hamid Karzai.

2003: A massive suicide bombing on a train in Yessentuky, Russia, killed 46 people and injured 160 others.

2013:

  • Nelson Mandela, former President of South Africa and anti-apartheid leader, passed away.
  • A terrorist attack on the Ministry of Defense in Sanaa, Yemen, killed 52 people.

2016:
Jayalalithaa, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), passed away.

