A Glimpse into History: Events of December 5

Here are the significant events from December 5 in Indian and world history:

1657: Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan’s youngest son, Murad Baksh, declared himself the ruler.

1905: Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, popularly known as “Sher-e-Kashmir,” was born in Soura, Kashmir.

1943: During World War II, Japanese aircraft bombed the port of Kolkata.

1950:

Prominent freedom fighter and philosopher Sri Aurobindo passed away in Pondicherry.

Sikkim became a protectorate under Indian administration.

1951: Renowned painter Abanindranath Tagore passed away.

1957: The Indonesian government ordered the expulsion of all Dutch citizens from the country.

1960: Ghana severed diplomatic ties with Belgium.

1971: India recognized Bangladesh as an independent country.

1974: Malta became a republic.

1977: Egypt cut ties with Syria, Libya, Algeria, Iraq, and South Yemen due to their opposition to its peace process with Israel.

1989:

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the former chief of the Samajwadi Party, became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time.

The Sarkaria Commission report on central and state relations was approved by the central government.

1991: The UK conducted a nuclear test on December 5, 1985 (revealed later).

1999: Yukta Mookhey was crowned Miss World.

2001: After the fall of the Taliban in Afghanistan, various factions signed an agreement to form a government under Pashtun leader Hamid Karzai.

2003: A massive suicide bombing on a train in Yessentuky, Russia, killed 46 people and injured 160 others.

2013:

Nelson Mandela, former President of South Africa and anti-apartheid leader, passed away.

A terrorist attack on the Ministry of Defense in Sanaa, Yemen, killed 52 people.

2016:

Jayalalithaa, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), passed away.