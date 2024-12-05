A Glimpse into History: Events of December 5
1943: During World War II, Japanese aircraft bombed the port of Kolkata.
Here are the significant events from December 5 in Indian and world history:
1657: Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan’s youngest son, Murad Baksh, declared himself the ruler.
1905: Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, popularly known as “Sher-e-Kashmir,” was born in Soura, Kashmir.
1950:
- Prominent freedom fighter and philosopher Sri Aurobindo passed away in Pondicherry.
- Sikkim became a protectorate under Indian administration.
1951: Renowned painter Abanindranath Tagore passed away.
1957: The Indonesian government ordered the expulsion of all Dutch citizens from the country.
1960: Ghana severed diplomatic ties with Belgium.
1971: India recognized Bangladesh as an independent country.
1974: Malta became a republic.
1977: Egypt cut ties with Syria, Libya, Algeria, Iraq, and South Yemen due to their opposition to its peace process with Israel.
1989:
- Mulayam Singh Yadav, the former chief of the Samajwadi Party, became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time.
- The Sarkaria Commission report on central and state relations was approved by the central government.
1991: The UK conducted a nuclear test on December 5, 1985 (revealed later).
1999: Yukta Mookhey was crowned Miss World.
2001: After the fall of the Taliban in Afghanistan, various factions signed an agreement to form a government under Pashtun leader Hamid Karzai.
2003: A massive suicide bombing on a train in Yessentuky, Russia, killed 46 people and injured 160 others.
2013:
- Nelson Mandela, former President of South Africa and anti-apartheid leader, passed away.
- A terrorist attack on the Ministry of Defense in Sanaa, Yemen, killed 52 people.
2016:
Jayalalithaa, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), passed away.