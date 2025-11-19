Aadhaar Update Made Easier, Free Services Introduced in Schools, No Need for Students to Visit Enrollment Centers

Parents across State have received welcome news as the state government has introduced a simpler and more accessible way for students to update their Aadhaar details. From November 17 to November 26, special Aadhaar update camps are being organised directly in schools, eliminating the need for long waits at Aadhaar centres.

These on-campus camps are available for students aged 5 to 15 years, allowing them to update essential Aadhaar information—including biometric fingerprint and iris data—without leaving their school premises. The initiative is a joint effort of the AP Education Department and UIDAI, ensuring that the entire process is smooth and hassle-free.

Village and Ward Secretariat Director Siva Prasad has issued instructions to all district collectors to oversee the arrangements and ensure the camps run efficiently. Officials also confirmed that all services provided in these camps will be completely free of cost.

According to available data, nearly 15 lakh children in Andhra Pradesh still need to update their Aadhaar details. With this large number in mind, the government has opted to bring Aadhaar services directly to schools so parents and students don’t have to visit separate enrolment centres. Required documents can be submitted on-site, speeding up the verification and update process.

Authorities have encouraged families to make full use of this opportunity, stressing that the school-based camps offer both convenience and time savings for students and parents alike.