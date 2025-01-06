Abhishek Bachchan Becomes Co-Owner of European T20 Premier League

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has joined the ICC-sanctioned European T20 Premier League (ETPL) as a co-owner. The tournament, a privately-owned franchise competition, is in partnership with three cricketing nations: Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands.

Bachchan’s investment will contribute to the growth of the league, which is set to kick off from July 15 to August 3, showcasing top cricket talent from the three nations and world-class players from around the globe.

Abhishek Bachchan Talks About His Investment

Commenting on his involvement with the European T20 Premier League, Abhishek Bachchan said, “Cricket is not just a sport; it’s a unifying force that transcends boundaries. The ETPL is the ideal platform to showcase cricket’s growing global appeal. With cricket being included in the 2028 Olympics, its popularity will further surge. I’m humbled and excited about this unique collaboration between the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands. I am dedicated to working with all stakeholders to ensure that the ETPL becomes a resounding success, bringing cricket closer to millions across Europe. This is just the beginning. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and let the games begin.”

The Development of the ETPL

The development of the ETPL has been led by an interim working group comprising representatives from the participating cricket boards and strategic partner, Rules Sport Tech, who are working alongside funding partners. This group is tasked with overseeing key decision-making processes and establishing an administrative entity to manage the tournament.

Warren Deutrom, CEO of Cricket Ireland and chair of the ETPL, expressed excitement about Abhishek’s involvement, stating, “His deep passion for sports and entrepreneurial acumen add tremendous value to our vision of elevating the status and profile of European cricket. With ICC’s support, Abhishek’s commitment to our shared vision, alongside the exceptional expertise brought to the tournament by Saurav, Priyanka, and Dhiraj from Rules Sport Tech, we believe we can create a cricket experience that elevates the game, inspires young talent, and provides a tremendous platform for European cricket on the global stage.”

Growth and Vision for European Cricket

Saurav Banerjee, Director of ETPL, highlighted the increasing momentum of cricket in Europe, noting, “Cricket, the second most-watched sport globally, is gaining significant momentum in Europe. With 34 out of 108 ICC members from this region, we aim to make cricket a major sport here, building a legacy that players, fans, and stakeholders can proudly celebrate.”

Banerjee also credited Cricket Ireland’s tireless work in supporting the ETPL’s creation, and expressed excitement about working with Bachchan, whose involvement in the sports world has been truly inspiring.

ETPL Details and Upcoming Launch

A formal launch event for the ETPL will soon be held to unveil key franchise and fan information, including details about the franchises, names, brands, and player drafts. The tournament will feature six teams — Dublin, Belfast, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Edinburgh, and Glasgow — with prominent media partners ensuring extensive global coverage. The league aims to capture audiences in Europe, India, Australia, and England, among other key markets.

Priyanka Kaul, Director of ETPL, added, “Abhishek’s deep passion for sports and enthusiasm in this initiative have been invaluable. We look forward to continuing this exciting collaboration with him on this journey.”