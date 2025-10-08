Abhishek Bachchan reveals why this year’s performance is close to his heart at Filmfare Awards 2025

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has revealed why his performance at the Filmfare Awards 2025 holds a special place in his heart.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the ‘Guru’ actor shared insights into the emotional connection he feels with this year’s performance at the awards. Sharing his excitement, Abhishek stated, “Filmfare has always held a special place in my heart. I’ve grown up watching the Black Lady and then I have been celebrated on this very stage. To be part of the 70th edition feels truly special. This year’s performance is particularly close to me, I can’t give away too much, but I promise it’s going to be memorable.”

A source close to the development revealed that Abhishek Bachchan will deliver a stellar performance, expected to be one of the most unforgettable moments of the awards night.

The 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 is set to take place on October 11, 2025. Set against the backdrop of EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad, the star-studded award night will honour the finest in Indian cinema.

The upcoming edition of the Filmfare Awards will be hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar. In a statement, SRK shared, “From the first time I held the Black Lady in my hands, to sharing countless memories with my colleagues and fans over the years; it’s been a journey of love, cinema, and magic. To return as a co-host for the 70th year is truly special, and I promise we’ll make it a night to remember, full of laughter, nostalgia and celebration of the movies we all love.”

Karan Johar added, “Filmfare is not just an award, it’s a legacy that has shaped the very narrative of Indian cinema and continues to live across generations. From the year 2000, I have attended almost every Filmfare Awards and hosted many as well. As we celebrate 70 glorious years, I am truly delighted to co-host what promises to be one of the most memorable nights ever.”