Abhishek Banerjee demands court-monitored probe into Delhi blast

Kolkata: Lok Sabha member and Trinamool Congress general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, on Tuesday, demanded a court-monitored probe by a special investigation into the car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, killing eight people. “An impartial, time-bound investigation must be conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), under court supervision, if necessary, to uncover the truth and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable,” said Banerjee in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He also claimed that the Union Home Ministry should explain the “security lapses” in the national capital, considering Delhi Police come under its direct control. “It is extremely distressing that such an incident has taken place in the heart of our national capital. The Delhi Police, under the Union Home Ministry, bears responsibility for maintaining law and order.

How, then, are such grave lapses in security allowed to occur?” Banerjee questioned. According to him, the sequence of developments before the blast poses questions about the state of internal security and hints at a lack of effective vigilance. “Only yesterday morning, nearly 350 kg of explosives and an assault rifle were recovered from Faridabad in Haryana. Viewed together, these incidents raise alarming questions about internal security and the evident decline in vigilance,” Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, initial investigation into the car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station has hinted that this could be a suicide attack to cause maximum damage. The blast occurred on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered car, a Hyundai i20, parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens.

High alerts have been issued, with security around crowded public places and religious sites enhanced. Security arrangements have been strengthened at the Eden Gardens stadium and across Kolkata ahead of the first Test match between India and South Africa, following the fatal car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday.